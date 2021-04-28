Home Photos General Coverage Photos People sitting on Dastarkhawans during Iftari PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People sitting on Dastarkhawans during Iftari Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-280421 FAISALABAD: April 28 - People sitting on Dastarkhawans during Iftari. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP18-280421 ALSO READ Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa and Kachori for Iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa and Kachori for Iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market