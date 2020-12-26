Home Photos Feature Photos People sitting around wooden fire to keep themselves warm in a cold... PhotosFeature Photos People sitting around wooden fire to keep themselves warm in a cold weather Sat, 26 Dec 2020, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-261220 ISLAMABAD: December 26 People sitting around wooden fire to keep themselves warm in a cold weather. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP18-261220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People busy in purchasing dry fruits from vendor at Meezan Chowk as demands increased due to cold weather Children sitting around fire to keep them warm during cold weather A vendor displays fish to attract the customers as demand increased due to cold weather at Fish Market