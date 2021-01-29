People sit in this Rickshaw to draw selfies from mobile phone. An old man still had Bicycle Rickshaw. Over two decades ago, Bicycle Rickshaw had run in Bahawalpur which was replaced with Motor Rickshaw
APP31-290121 BAHAWALPUR: January 29 - People sit in this Rickshaw to draw selfies from mobile phone. An old man still had Bicycle Rickshaw. Over two decades ago, Bicycle Rickshaw had run in Bahawalpur which was replaced with Motor Rickshaw. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP31-290121

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR