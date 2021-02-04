Home Photos General Coverage Photos People signing on signature wall during in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People signing on signature wall during in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hyder Chowk Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-040221 HYDERABAD: February 04 People signing on signature wall during in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hyder Chowk. APP photo by Akram Ali APP38-040221 ALSO READ Civil society members participating in a rally in connection the Kashmir Solidarity Day outside Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Consul General of Pakistan H.E Ahmed Amjad Ali addressing the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ at Consulate General of Pakistan PTI Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Former Leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized by Majlis... Billboards being displayed at Mall Road in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day