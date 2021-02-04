People signing on signature wall during in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hyder Chowk
APP38-040221 HYDERABAD: February 04  People signing on signature wall during in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hyder Chowk. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP38-040221

ALSO READ  Civil society members participating in a rally in connection the Kashmir Solidarity Day outside Press Club

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR