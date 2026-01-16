Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPeople shop for second-hand warm clothes at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as the...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

People shop for second-hand warm clothes at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as the mercury continues to drop in the federal capital

People shop for second-hand warm clothes at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as the mercury continues to drop in the federal capital
APP03-160126 ISLAMABAD: January 16 – People shop for second-hand warm clothes at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as the mercury continues to drop in the federal capital. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA/SSH
6
- Advertisement -
People shop for second-hand warm clothes at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as the mercury continues to drop in the federal capital
APP03-160126
ISLAMABAD
People shop for second-hand warm clothes at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as the mercury continues to drop in the federal capital
APP04-160126
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan