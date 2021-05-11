Home Photos Feature Photos People selecting and purchasing shoes displayed by vendor in front of closed... PhotosFeature Photos People selecting and purchasing shoes displayed by vendor in front of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as shops are closed during lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak Tue, 11 May 2021, 6:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-110521 MULTAN: May 11 - People selecting and purchasing shoes displayed by vendor in front of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as shops are closed during lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP25-110521 ALSO READ NCOC's COVID-19 awareness drive continues to curb disease spread RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 182 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC A deserted view of bus stand as government announced lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak A view of closed Liaquat Bazaar as KPK Government announced lock down from 8 May to 16 May as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19... Paid Advertisements