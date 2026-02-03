Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Photo Feature

People recite the Holy Quran and offer Fatiha at the graves of their relatives on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

APP50-030226 KARACHI: February 03 – People recite the Holy Quran and offer Fatiha at the graves of their relatives on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
3
APP50-030226
KARACHI: February 03 –
APP51-030226
APP51-030226 KARACHI: February 03 – People lay flowers on the graves of their relatives to mark the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
