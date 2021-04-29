People purchasing watermelon at a vendors roadside setup
APP19-29 ISLAMABAD: April 29  People purchasing watermelon at a vendors roadside setup. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  A large number of people purchasing food stuff at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Hyderi Chowk setup by the Punjab Government in the Holy Month of Ramzan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR