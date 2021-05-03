People purchasing vegetables on subsidized rates in a Sasta Ramzan Bazaar established at Wahdat Road
APP36-030521 LAHORE: May 03 - People purchasing vegetables on subsidized rates in a Sasta Ramzan Bazaar established at Wahdat Road. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed

