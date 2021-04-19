People purchasing traditional food items from roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan ul Mubarak
APP40-190421 KARACHI: April 19 - People purchasing traditional food items from roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR