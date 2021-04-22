People purchasing traditional food items displayed by roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
People purchasing traditional food items displayed by roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak.

