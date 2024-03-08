People purchasing oranges from vendor’s roadside stall

People purchasing oranges from vendor’s roadside stall
APP56-080324 BAHAWALPUR: March 08 - People purchasing oranges from vendor’s roadside stall. APP/HBR/MAF/ABB
People purchasing oranges from vendor’s roadside stall
APP56-080324
BAHAWALPUR

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services