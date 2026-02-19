Thursday, February 19, 2026
People offering Taraweeh prayers at Jamia Masjid Puran Nagar as the Ruet-e- Hilal Committee announces the sighting of moon of Ramazan ul Mubarak

APP53-180226 SIALKOT: February 18 - People offering Taraweeh prayers at Jamia Masjid Puran Nagar as the Ruet-e- Hilal Committee announces the sighting of moon of Ramazan ul Mubarak. APP/MUT/ABB
SIALKOT
