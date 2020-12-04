Home Photos Feature Photos People offering Dua after Namaz-e-Jumma during Youm-e-Dua announced by President of Pakistan... PhotosFeature Photos People offering Dua after Namaz-e-Jumma during Youm-e-Dua announced by President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Jama Masjid Fri, 4 Dec 2020, 5:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-041220 HYDERABAD: December 04 People offering Dua after Namaz-e-Jumma during Youm-e-Dua announced by President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Jama Masjid.APP photo by Farhan Khan APP15-041220