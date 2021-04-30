Home Photos Feature Photos People in queue at the entrance gate of Bank of Punjab PhotosFeature Photos People in queue at the entrance gate of Bank of Punjab Fri, 30 Apr 2021, 10:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-300421 SIALKOT: April 30 - People in queue at the entrance gate of Bank of Punjab. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ People stand in a queue to enter Memon Masjid to offer Namaz-e-Jumma under strict COVID-19 SOPs on Friday RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People stand in a queue to enter Memon Masjid to offer Namaz-e-Jumma under strict COVID-19 SOPs on Friday People waiting in queue to purchase sugar from a utility store at Bani Chowk People enjoying bath at water pipe line valve point