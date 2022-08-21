PhotosPolitical Activity People getting information about their votes from polling agents outside polling station during by-election in NA 245 constituency Sun, 21 Aug 2022, 6:48 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP35-210822 KARACHI: August 21 - People getting information about their votes from polling agents outside polling station during by-election in NA 245 constituency. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP35-210822 KARACHI: APP36-210822 KARACHI: August 21 – Woman casting her vote at polling station during by-election in NA 245 constituency. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP37-210822 KARACHI: August 21 – Woman casting her vote at polling station during by-election in NA 245 constituency. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP38-210822 KARACHI: August 21 – Police officials on mobile van standing alert outside polling station during by-election in NA 245 constituency. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP39-210822 KARACHI: August 21 – An elderly woman on wheelchair arrives to polling station for casting her vote during by-election in NA 245 constituency. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP40-210822 KARACHI: August 21 – Women coming to cast their vote at polling station during by-election in NA 245 constituency. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi