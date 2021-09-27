PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People getting free milk distributed by volunteer at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations Mon, 27 Sep 2021, 11:57 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP72-270921 LAHORE: September 27 - People getting free milk distributed by volunteer at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP72-270921 LAHORE