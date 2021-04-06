Home Photos General Coverage Photos People gathered on the spot after roof of house collapsed in Barki... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People gathered on the spot after roof of house collapsed in Barki Road area due to an explosion caused by a gas leakage resulting five persons including a woman killed in this incident Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 11:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-060421 LAHORE: April 06 - People gathered on the spot after roof of house collapsed in Barki Road area due to an explosion caused by a gas leakage resulting five persons including a woman killed in this incident. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visiting Qalandar High Performance Center at Kingston College RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in... PESHAWAR: October 27 CCPO Muhammad Ali Ganda Pur talking to media during his visit on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid... PESHAWAR: October 27 Security officials on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and...