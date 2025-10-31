Saturday, November 1, 2025
People from various fields participating in a breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the Lahore Press Club in collaboration with Himmel Pharmaceuticals.

LAHORE: October 31 - People from various fields participating in a breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the Lahore Press Club in collaboration with Himmel Pharmaceuticals.
LAHORE: October 31 – 
