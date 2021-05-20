Home Photos General Coverage Photos People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club Thu, 20 May 2021, 10:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-200521 ISLAMABAD: May 20 People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel's attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP76-200521ISLAMABAD: May 20 People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP77-200521ISLAMABAD: May 20 People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP74-200521ISLAMABAD: May 20 People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ All Pakistan Trade Union members holding a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club People from different walks of life holding a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club Paid Advertisements