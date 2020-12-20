People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress at Shahra-e-Faisal in connection with Christmas celebrations
APP41-201220 KARACHI: December 20 - People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress at Shahra-e-Faisal in connection with Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP41-201220

ALSO READ  People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress at Shahra-e-Faisal in connection with Christmas celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR