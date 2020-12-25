People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Fatima Church to mark Christmas celebrations
APP02-251220 ISLAMABAD: December 25 - People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Fatima Church to mark Christmas celebrations. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP02-251220

ALSO READ  People from Christian community busy in religious rituals at St. Joseph's Catholic Church to mark Christmas celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR