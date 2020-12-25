People from Christian community attending religious rituals at Catholic Church to mark the Christmas celebrations at Railway Road
APP41-251220 FAISALABAD: December 25 - People from Christian community attending religious rituals at Catholic Church to mark the Christmas celebrations at Railway Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP41-251220

ALSO READ  People from Christian community performing their religious rituals at Catholic Church to mark the Christmas celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR