Home Photos Feature Photos People enjoying after fresh snow fall in the resort town PhotosFeature Photos People enjoying after fresh snow fall in the resort town Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 9:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-261120 MURREE: November 26 People enjoying after fresh snow fall in the resort town. APP photo by Abid Zia APP44-261120 ALSO READ People enjoying after fresh snow fall in the resort town RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People enjoying after fresh snow fall in the resort town