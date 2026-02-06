Friday, February 6, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPeople enjoy flying kites during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant”...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

People enjoy flying kites during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant” in the Walled City, marking its return to the provincial capital after two decades under strict administrative control

People enjoy flying kites during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant” in the Walled City, marking its return to the provincial capital after two decades under strict administrative control
APP44-060226 LAHORE: February 06 – People enjoy flying kites during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant” in the Walled City, marking its return to the provincial capital after two decades under strict administrative control. APP/MTF/ABB/SSH
3
- Advertisement -
People enjoy flying kites during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant” in the Walled City, marking its return to the provincial capital after two decades under strict administrative control
APP44-060226
LAHORE
People enjoy flying kites during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant” in the Walled City, marking its return to the provincial capital after two decades under strict administrative control
APP45-060226
LAHORE 
People enjoy flying kites during celebrations of the three-day kite-flying festival “Basant” in the Walled City, marking its return to the provincial capital after two decades under strict administrative control
APP49-060226
LAHORE 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan