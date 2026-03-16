People busy purchasing seeds of vegetables from vendor at local nursery in Federal Capital. APP10-160326ISLAMABAD: March 16 – Previous Post CDA worker is busy cleaning the Islamabad Expressway using a specialized vehicle in the Federal Capital. Next Post Dehli Gate is one of the historic, surviving entrances to the ancient walled city of Multan, Pakistan, traditionally facing toward Delhi, India. Originally established around the 17th century and rebuilt in 1756, it was used by Mughal dignitaries, heavily damaged in 1849 by British forces, and later rebuilt by them.