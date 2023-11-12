People busy in selecting and purchasing old books from roadside setup in Provincial Capital

- Former Federal Minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club
- 12,000 people land in hospitals due to smog in one month
- Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa along with CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din inaugurating Anti Smog Cycle Ride at Liberty Roundabout
- ICCI, MCI collaborate to enhance Islamabad’s business environment
- Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq addressing the Labaik ya Palestine Youth Convention at Murray College
