Home Photos Feature Photos People busy in purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday Bazaar in Federal... PhotosFeature Photos People busy in purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 4:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-170121 ISLAMABAD: January 17 People busy in purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A vendor selling traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor selling dry fruits at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital A vendor selling traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital A vendor preparing traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital