Home Photos Feature Photos People busy in purchasing vegetables and other items at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar... PhotosFeature Photos People busy in purchasing vegetables and other items at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 9:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-130421 MULTAN: April 13 - People busy in purchasing vegetables and other items at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ People standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of... People purchasing dates from vendor in connection with Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak at Tower Market Vendor displaying different dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak