Home Photos Feature Photos People busy in purchasing seasonal fruit oranges from vendors at Khanna Pul PhotosFeature Photos People busy in purchasing seasonal fruit oranges from vendors at Khanna Pul Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 4:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-020221 ISLAMABAD: February 02 - People busy in purchasing seasonal fruit oranges from vendors at Khanna Pul. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A vendor displaying and arranging oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying fruit chaat to attract the customers at Khanna Pul A vendor displaying and arranging oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor is sprinkling water on seasonal fruit orange to keep it fresh to attract the customers