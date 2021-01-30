Home Photos Feature Photos People busy in purchasing old toys from roadside vendor PhotosFeature Photos People busy in purchasing old toys from roadside vendor Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 7:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-300121 LAHORE: January 30 - People busy in purchasing old toys from roadside vendor. APP photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hardly seen before, the perfect composition of a photograph of Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah,... Hardly seen before, the perfect composition of a photograph of Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah,... Hardly seen before, the perfect composition of a photograph of Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah,...