PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People busy in purchasing groceries from Sasta Ramzan Bazar Sat, 30 Apr 2022, 10:35 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP64-300422 LAHORE: April 30 - People busy in purchasing groceries from Sasta Ramzan Bazar. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP64-300422 LAHORE: APP65-300422 LAHORE: April 30 – A vendor displaying seasonal fruit watermelon at fruit market. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry APP66-300422 LAHORE: April 30 – A skilled person busy in fixing colorful stone in the decoration piece at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry