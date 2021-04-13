People busy in purchasing fruits, vegetables and different kinds of household stuff ahead start of Holy Month of Ramzan from Sasta Bazaar setup at Shamsabad
APP05-130421 RAWALPINDI: April 13 - People busy in purchasing fruits, vegetables and different kinds of household stuff ahead start of Holy Month of Ramzan from Sasta Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying different kinds of masks to attract customers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR