People busy in purchasing fruits for iftari during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak
APP34-140421 LAHORE: April 14  People busy in purchasing fruits for iftari during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP Photo by Amir Khan
A
ALSO READ  A worker busy in preparing vermicelli (Pheni) in connection with Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at his workplace

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR