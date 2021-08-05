PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People attending an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo to observe 5th August as Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) Thu, 5 Aug 2021, 8:11 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP82-050821 TOKYO: August 05 – People attending an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo to observe 5th August as Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal). APP APP82-050821 APP83-050821TOKYO: August 05 – Participants offering Dua during an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo to observe 5th August as Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal). APP APP84-050821TOKYO: August 05 – Participants visiting the photographic exhibition organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to highlight the continuing torture and brutal repression carried out by the Indian Occupied forces in IIOJK. APP