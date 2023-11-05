People are purchasing old books from the roadside vendor.

People are purchasing old books from the roadside vendor.
APP21-051123 LAHORE: November 05 - People are purchasing old books from the roadside vendor. APP/AMI/TZD/ZID
People are purchasing old books from the roadside vendor.
APP21-051123
LAHORE: November 05 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services