PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Rawalpindi Railway Station as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end Wed, 19 Apr 2023, 6:22 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP25-190423 RAWALPINDI: April 19 – People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Rawalpindi Railway Station as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end. APP/ADZ/MOS APP25-190423 RAWALPINDI: APP26-190423 RAWALPINDI: April 19 – People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP/ADZ/MOS APP27-190423 RAWALPINDI: April 19 – Amidst the hustle and bustle of Rawalpindi Railway Station, families eagerly make their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them. APP/ADZ/MOS