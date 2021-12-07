People approaching towards Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya while the three-day Urs celebration of Hazrat Shah Rukne Alam start from 10 Dec to 12 Dec.

APP39-071221 MULTAN: December 07 - People approaching towards Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya while the three-day Urs celebration of Hazrat Shah Rukne Alam start from 10 Dec to 12 Dec. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
Sindh Minister for Culture Department Sardar Ali Shah viewing the displayed handmade Sindhi culture stuff on different stalls during Shah Latif Recognition Week celebration at Sindh Museum

Children participating in painting competition on the second day of celebration of Germany-Pakistan 70 years friendship at Alhamra Art Council

Qawal Imran Ali and Irfan Ali singing Qawali in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week at Sargodha Arts Councial late night

CEO Health Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi visiting after inaugurating calligraphy exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha Arts Council

Children participate in a celebration of Eid Milad-un- Nabi the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Malir area

Drinks being served to the participants of the procession during celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in the city

Charity food being served to the participants of the procession during celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in the city

An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH)

An illuminated view of shrine of Ahmad Saeed Kazmi and Eidgah decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of shrine of Shah Rukn-e-Alam decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

CDA workers busy in installing lights on traffic signals in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

