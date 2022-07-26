PDM leaders addressing a press conference before hearing by Supreme Court of Pakistan on a petition filed by PML-Q against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

PDM leaders addressing a press conference before hearing by Supreme Court of Pakistan on a petition filed by PML-Q against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly
APP44-250722 ISLAMABAD: July 25 - PDM leaders addressing a press conference before hearing by Supreme Court of Pakistan on a petition filed by PML-Q against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly. APP
PDM leaders addressing a press conference before hearing by Supreme Court of Pakistan on a petition filed by PML-Q against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly
APP44-250722 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR