Passengers waiting for transport at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal for departure to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families

Fri, 7 May 2021, 6:25 PM

APP19-070621 RAWALPINDI: May 07 Passengers waiting for transport at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal for departure to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families. APP photo by Abid Zia

APP18-070621
APP19-070621
APP20-070621