Home Photos General Coverage Photos Passengers travelling on rooftop of a passenger bus may cause any mishap... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Passengers travelling on rooftop of a passenger bus may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Sat, 8 May 2021, 8:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-080521 SIALKOT: May 08 - Passengers travelling on rooftop of a passenger bus may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP35-080521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcyclists on the way without wearing the facemask and safety helmets at Kalma Chowk Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities People sitting and walking on the rail tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities A self-made dentist checking a female patient at his roadside highly un-hygienically environmental and needs the attention of concerned authorities Paid Advertisements