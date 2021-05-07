Passengers travelling on rooftop of a passenger bus at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal for their departure to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families
APP17-070621 RAWALPINDI: May 07  Passengers travelling on rooftop of a passenger bus at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal for their departure to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP16-070621

APP17-070621

ALSO READ  Passengers waiting for transport at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal for departure to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR