Passengers of the Pakistan Express wait for train at Cantt station platform, Train traffic is affected due to fog in the country

Passengers of the Pakistan Express wait for train at Cantt station platform, Train traffic is affected due to fog in the country
APP19-301223 KARACHI: December 30 - Passengers of the Pakistan Express wait for train at Cantt station platform, Train traffic is affected due to fog in the country. APP/SDQ/ABB/FHA
Passengers of the Pakistan Express wait for train at Cantt station platform, Train traffic is affected due to fog in the country
APP19-301223
KARACHI: December 30 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services