Passengers hanging on a van during first snow fall in the hilly town
APP09-060121 MURREE: January 06  Passengers hanging on a van during first snow fall in the hilly town. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP09-060121

ALSO READ  A view of hilly resort covered by first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree dipping the temperature

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR