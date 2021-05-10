Home Photos General Coverage Photos Passengers boarding on train at Rawalpindi Railways Station to travel to their... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Passengers boarding on train at Rawalpindi Railways Station to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones Mon, 10 May 2021, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-100521 RAWALPINDI: May 10 Passengers waiting for the train at Rawalpindi Railways Station for travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones. APP photo by Abid Zia APP33-100521 APP34-100521 ALSO READ A large number of people boarding on train at Railway Station to departure for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker sanitizing the waiting area at Rawalpindi Railways Station as passengers arrives to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with... Women busy in purchasing different items for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from roadside vendor It’s high time to support poor on Eid: Dr Kudella Paid Advertisements