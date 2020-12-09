Home Photos General Coverage Photos Participants of awareness walk against corruption passes in front of Sindh secretariat PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Participants of awareness walk against corruption passes in front of Sindh secretariat Wed, 9 Dec 2020, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-091220 KARACHI: December 09 - Participants of awareness walk against corruption passes in front of Sindh secretariat. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP53-091220 ALSO READ PM welcomes Joe Biden’s like-minded intent to target dirty money RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PM welcomes Joe Biden’s like-minded intent to target dirty money Recovery from coronavirus pandemic must include steps to combat corruption: UN chief Opposition using different tactics to get NRO: Dar