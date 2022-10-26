PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar chaired a meeting on recently passed dyslexia act. Senior officials of the Ministry and management of idea was in attendance Wed, 26 Oct 2022, 8:36 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP80-261022 ISLAMABAD: October 26 - Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar chaired a meeting on recently passed dyslexia act. Senior officials of the Ministry and management of idea was in attendance. APP/ABB/MOS APP80-261022 ISLAMABAD: