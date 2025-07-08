Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosParliamentary Secretary Ms. Farah Naz Akbar takes interest in the personal belongings...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Farah Naz Akbar takes interest in the personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam displayed in the museum during her visit to Mazar-e-Quaid

Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Farah Naz Akbar takes interest in the personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam displayed in the museum during her visit to Mazar-e-Quaid
APP41-080725 KARACHI: July 08 – Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Farah Naz Akbar takes interest in the personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam displayed in the museum during her visit to Mazar-e-Quaid. APP/AMH/ TZD/SSH
13
- Advertisement -
Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Farah Naz Akbar takes interest in the personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam displayed in the museum during her visit to Mazar-e-Quaid
APP41-080725
KARACHI
Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Farah Naz Akbar takes interest in the personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam displayed in the museum during her visit to Mazar-e-Quaid
APP42-080725
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan