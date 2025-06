- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

aAPP48-240625

ISLAMABAD: June 24 – The audience get enjoy the sufi music performing by a Qawwal group at the event ‘A Qawwal Night’ organized by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Division in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of the Arts at the PNCA Auditorium. APP/ADZ/ABB