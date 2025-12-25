Thursday, December 25, 2025
Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar along with others cutting cake on occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

APP64-251225 QUETTA: December 25 - Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar along with others cutting cake on occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. APP/MNN/ABB
QUETTA: December 25 – 
